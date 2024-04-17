Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of ARKK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,423. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
