Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,229. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

