Sfmg LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $746.74. 2,569,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

