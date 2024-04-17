Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 1,449,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

