Short Interest in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Rises By 6.9%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 580,200 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

CoreCard Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCRD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 122,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CoreCard has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.32.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCard will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

CoreCard Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 297.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 272,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.