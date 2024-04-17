Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,662. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

