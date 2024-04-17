SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 4,841 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

