Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $554.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.56.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

