TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 179 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in United Rentals by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE URI traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

