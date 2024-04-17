TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 246,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,243. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

