TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.08. 16,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.