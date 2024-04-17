TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,781 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

