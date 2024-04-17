UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 7,327,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,060,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

