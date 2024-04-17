UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 27.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.80.

UNH opened at $469.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

