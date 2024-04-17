Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 2.9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. 163,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 927,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market cap of $420.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

