Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 26,645 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

