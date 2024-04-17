West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 149,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

