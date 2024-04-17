ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.90.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

