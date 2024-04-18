2,136 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $219.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

