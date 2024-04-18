2,576 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,495,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 508,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

