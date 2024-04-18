Savara’s (SVRA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,814. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $678.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

