Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genuit Group Price Performance

GEN stock opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.47. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 450.15 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,916.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuit Group news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($62,484.21). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

