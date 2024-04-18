TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TGTX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,303. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.86 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

