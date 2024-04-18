Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
