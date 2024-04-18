Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,808,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.