56,214 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 2.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 829,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,271,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 701,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

