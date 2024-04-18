Insider Selling: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.29), for a total value of A$80,000.00 ($51,612.90).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 127,476 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.30), for a total value of A$257,501.52 ($166,130.01).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 3,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.28), for a total value of A$5,940.00 ($3,832.26).

On Tuesday, February 20th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 51,333 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.93 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$98,867.36 ($63,785.39).

On Monday, January 29th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock.

Flagship Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

Flagship Investments Increases Dividend

About Flagship Investments

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

