AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

MITT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,406. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,726 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

