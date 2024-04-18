Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 309 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,267. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

