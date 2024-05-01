Intrust Bank NA Has $477,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $23,999,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLH opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

