agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,039,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,830,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.