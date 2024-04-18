Atome (LON:ATOM) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Atome Stock Performance

Shares of LON ATOM opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.17. Atome has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.55 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -469.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Get Atome alerts:

Insider Activity at Atome

In other Atome news, insider Peter M. Levine acquired 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($121,374.33). 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atome

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.