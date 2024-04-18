Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

SSL opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.46. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

