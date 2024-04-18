Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.9 %
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.
Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
