Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 2,466,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

