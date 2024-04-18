COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,729. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at COMPASS Pathways

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 over the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.