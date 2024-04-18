Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,042 ($12.97) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.74) to GBX 940 ($11.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 982 ($12.22).

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 836 ($10.41). 5,989,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 675 ($8.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 913 ($11.37). The company has a market cap of £11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,988.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 865.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 829.65.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($87,439.31). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

