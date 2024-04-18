Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,042 ($12.97) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.
SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.74) to GBX 940 ($11.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 982 ($12.22).
In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($87,439.31). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
