Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

