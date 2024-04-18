Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.25).
Experian Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Experian
In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
