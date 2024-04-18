Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.25).

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,197 ($39.80). The stock had a trading volume of 35,069,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,080. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,530 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,383.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

