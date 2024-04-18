Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 14,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,475. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $526.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 179,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $1,721,977.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,820,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,818,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 179,186 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $1,721,977.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,820,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,818,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $250,392.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,605,421.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,299. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

