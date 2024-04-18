Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 1,071,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 424.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 308,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 422,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si
In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $141,900. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
Quantum-Si Stock Down 6.7 %
QSI stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 8,868.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
Read More
