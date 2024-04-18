Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 1,071,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 424.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 308,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 422,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $141,900. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 6.7 %

QSI stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 8,868.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.