Wealth Alliance Sells 120 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

