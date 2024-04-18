Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.68. 222,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,793. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

