Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

