Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 771,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

