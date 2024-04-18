Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Increased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.10. 576,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

