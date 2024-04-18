Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,264 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average is $196.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.