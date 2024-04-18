DGS Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

