PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

