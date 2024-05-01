Meter Governance Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $212,712.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,586,041 coins and its circulating supply is 35,954,684 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

