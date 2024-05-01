Rune (RUNE) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Rune has a market capitalization of $93,185.61 and $448,386.82 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00008263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.8431587 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $352,936.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

