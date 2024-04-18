Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $145,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,917 shares of company stock worth $49,395,553. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $277.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

